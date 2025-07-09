Agartala: A large-scale state-level mock drill simulating flood and landslide rescue operations was successfully conducted in West Tripura District on Wednesday, as part of efforts to assess and strengthen disaster preparedness in the region.

The exercise, led by the district administration and supported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), covered 13 strategically identified locations across the district.

The primary staging ground was set up at the Hapania Fairground, where over 1,500 personnel from various disaster response forces and allied departments participated in coordinated operations.

More than 50 vehicles, including rescue vans and emergency response units, were deployed during the drill.

Briefing the media, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar emphasized the importance of such exercises in improving emergency response capabilities. “This mock drill tested our coordination and readiness in handling flood and landslide situations triggered by heavy rainfall or terrain instability,” he said.

Senior NDMA official Sudheer Bharadwaj, along with Tripura Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey, inspected several of the drill locations and reviewed the logistical and rescue arrangements. Both officials expressed satisfaction over the well-orchestrated response and the district’s adherence to standard disaster management protocols.

IGM Hospital was designated as the central medical facility for handling emergency health services during the exercise. National disaster management experts monitored the proceedings and commended the district’s preparedness and inter-agency collaboration.

The experts also recommended the continuation of periodic training programs and capacity-building workshops for frontline responders and volunteers to further boost disaster resilience. The state administration has pledged to implement these recommendations promptly.

Kumar noted that the drill demonstrated the effectiveness of a unified response involving central, state, and local agencies. “This exercise has reinforced our ability to act quickly and efficiently in real-time disaster scenarios, thereby reducing potential loss of life and property,” he said.

On the current weather situation, Kumar assured that despite ongoing rainfall, the district remains stable. “Water levels are within safe limits. We urge residents, especially in low-lying areas, to remain alert and follow basic safety precautions. There is no immediate cause for concern,” he added.