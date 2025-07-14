Agartala: Tripura Police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, whose body was found inside their residence at Bamutia Kali Bazar in West Tripura district on July 10.

The deceased, identified as Gopa Bhil, was found dead at her home, prompting police officials, including SDPO Mohanpur Sabyasachi Debnath and Lefunga Police Station OC Sahadeb Das, to visit the scene. The body was sent for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The accused, Biswajit Biswas, initially went into hiding but later surrendered at Lefunga Police Station, where he confessed to strangling his wife.

Police conducted a crime scene reconstruction on Monday in the presence of officers and personnel from the Tripura State Rifles, during which Biswas demonstrated how the incident occurred.

According to police sources, alcohol abuse was a recurring issue in the couple’s relationship. Local residents reported that both Biswas and Bhil were frequently under the influence of alcohol and claimed that Bhil had a history of alcohol dependency. They also said that financial disputes over her alcohol consumption often led to domestic conflict.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a statement to the media, Biswas alleged that his wife physically assaulted him regularly to demand money for alcohol. “I couldn’t afford two to three litres of liquor every day with my limited income,” he said. “When I refused, she used to beat me.”

Police sources noted that Gopa Bhil was the third wife of Biswas. His first wife had reportedly left him, and his second wife had eloped with his brother. He is now accused of murdering his third wife.

Biswas, who worked as an ice-cream vendor, is currently in custody, and legal proceedings are underway.