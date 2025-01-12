Two arrested with yaba worth Rs 1 crore in Tripura

Agartala: In a major drug bust, Tripura Police seized Yaba tablets valued at Rs 1 crore during an operation in Agartala on Sunday morning.

The drugs were hidden inside a cement-laden truck, and two individuals were arrested in connection with the case.

West Tripura Superintendent of Police (SP), Kiran Kumar, stated that the operation followed a tip-off received around 6 AM. A joint team from the West and East Agartala Police Stations, led by Officers-in-Charge Rana Chatterjee and Paritosh Das, along with Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Debaprasad Roy, conducted the raid.

The 12-wheeler truck, originating from Meghalaya, was en route to Sonamura in the Sepahijala district. During the search, officers uncovered 1,20,000 Yaba tablets hidden within the cement cargo.

SP Kiran Kumar confirmed that the drugs had an estimated market value of ?1 crore. The arrested suspects, Jamal Hossen (43) and Mintu Barman (33), both from Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, are currently in police custody. Authorities plan to seek their remand for further investigation into the trafficking network.