The detention and subsequent arrest of a reporter from a digital media platform by the Guwahati Police has understandably riled the media fraternity, especially the Guwahati Press Club, of which the detained individual is an office-bearer. Though the reporter was granted bail by the court, he was re-arrested immediately upon his release from custody by the police in connection with another case, before he managed to obtain bail again. Besides the journalists who are up in arms against the government in protest against this entire episode, which they term an attempt to muzzle the freedom of the press, the opposition, too, has thrown its weight behind them and criticized the government for misusing state machinery to curb dissent.

Amidst all this, the entire episode has also raised several pertinent questions vis-à-vis the profession of journalism: what constitutes journalism, who is a journalist, journalistic ethics, etc. Addressing these issues remains vital if the sanctity of the profession of journalism is to be redeemed. Already in a state of flux, the profession has undergone a major shake-up over the past decade with the advent of digital media platforms.

As news outlets became more democratic and accessible to the masses, journalists lost their traditional monopoly over news, information, and views. No wonder there have been mass layoffs of journalists across the world over the past decade, as mass media organizations found it increasingly difficult to sustain themselves. Already under duress due to the advancement of technology, the burst of digital media platforms only further exacerbated the situation for traditional media groups.

Today, anybody can proclaim themselves a journalist by sharing news content through websites and social media platforms from any corner of the world. Unlike in the past, he or she may not necessarily be on the payroll of any news organization or earn a livelihood from the profession, but yet claim to be a journalist. Thus, with the rise of digital media, the concepts of news and journalism have undergone massive transformations.

While all this may augur well for society, it has also raised several questions, particularly the fundamental question of what constitutes journalism or who is a journalist. Traditionally, journalism referred to news gathering and dissemination through printing and publishing, while journalists were those who worked in the industry. But the advent of electronic media brought a new concept called “citizen journalism,” a move towards breaking the traditional monopoly of journalists over news, before digital media changed the dynamics forever.

In India, which proclaims itself the world’s largest democracy, the absence of a clear-cut definition has only added to the confusion. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa’s open refusal to acknowledge reporters of digital media as journalists perhaps stems from this lack of clarity and the understanding of journalism in the traditional sense. Further, the lack of a statutory body covering the entire media spectrum, unlike in other professions such as the Medical Council of India (since dissolved and replaced with the National Medical Commission) or the Bar Council of India, etc., is not helping matters. For instance, the Press Council of India, the only statutory quasi-judicial autonomous authority re-established in 1979 under the Press Council Act, 1978, with the two-fold objectives of preserving the freedom of the press by maintaining and improving the standards of newspapers and news agencies in India, does not include electronic media under its ambit.

News broadcasters have formed the News Broadcasting & Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA), but it lacks statutory character. Similarly, those in news portals have formed the Digital Media Publishers’ and Journalists’ Association. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to regulate digital media platforms, including social media, and address concerns about transparency, accountability, and user rights, without bothering to define journalism or a journalist.

This has resulted in individuals from other professions joining the media and identifying themselves as journalists, in addition to their other professional identities, often resulting in conflicts of interest, besides highlighting the issue of journalistic ethics. This has also raised the ethical question of whether one can claim journalistic privileges/immunity while still pursuing other professions.

The Bar Council of India tried to address this predicament by clearly stating before the Supreme Court that practicing advocates cannot simultaneously work as journalists. While there can be no two opinions on the right of a citizen to ask questions of the government, someone doing so by masquerading as a journalist while still pursuing another profession is likely to raise eyebrows. It is against this backdrop that Assam’s Information & Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika asked whether the reporter arrested by the Guwahati Police was a practicing advocate, journalist, or businessman, as he had multiple identities.

Actually, the rules of the game have changed over the years, and it is high time the stakeholders—those in the profession, media organizations, and the government—adapt to the changing dynamics. The government ought to take the initiative of defining what constitutes journalism and who is a journalist, besides bringing out a code of ethics for journalists by taking on board all stakeholders, thereby clearing the air once and for all. There is no gainsaying that a statutory body encompassing all media platforms to safeguard their freedom and improve/maintain their standards is the need of the hour in the country.

But, unfortunately, instead of taking proactive measures, the government of the day seems to have adopted a more lackadaisical approach. This is evident from the fact that the Press Council of India has remained non-functional for the past five months. Even after the expiry of the term of the 14th council on October 5, 2023, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has not bothered to take the initiative of constituting the 15th council. This reflects poorly on the government and surely does not bode well for the world’s largest democracy. With the sole platform available for upholding press freedom in the country remaining non-functional, working journalists in traditional media run the risk of being denied their rights.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not reflect the views of Northeast Now.

Anirban Choudhury is a senior journalist based in Guwahati. He may be reached at:[email protected]