Guwahati : A panda (tourist guide / priest) of Kamakhya Temple was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a sacred pond on Sunday morning.

The body of the panda, identified as 31-year-old Himangshu Sarma, was found floating atop the sacred Saubhagya Kunda by people in the morning.

Saubhagya Kunda is a popular water body located within the campus of the Kamakhya Temple where devotees go to wash their feet before going to worship the Mother Goddess Kamkhya.

Although rescuers moved him from the water body as soon his floating body was spotted and efforts were made to rescue him, it was of no avail and he had already been pronounced dead.

The suspicious circumstances leading to his mysterious death remain unclear with preliminary details suggesting no immediate signs of foul play.

After the recovery of his body, a police team soon arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause behind his mysterious death.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted after his deceased body was transported to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday.

The autopsy report is awaited and is expected to reveal the real reason behind his tragic death.

His last rites were performed in the presence of family, friends and relatives at Kamakhya on Sunday evening.