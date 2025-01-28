Imphal: The state government has collected Rs 61,33,400 from 51,774 persons as revenue under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system at Mao Gate, Manipur’s last border town with Nagaland on the north.

These huge revenues were collected during the period from January 1, 2024, to December end, 2024, according to the state official report.

During the same period, 62,958 persons from other states and union territories of India exited through the Mao gate on the National Highway 102 connecting Imphal to Dimapur (Nagaland) via Kohima, and as many as 946 ILP defaulters were issued challans.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The state authorities collected a total of Rs 61,33,400 as permit fees under the ILP, an official travel document issued by the State Government to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.

Manipur is the fourth State after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram where the ILP regime is applicable.

The ILP was introduced in Manipur on January 1, 2020. Another ILP main gate is also located at Jiribam, bordering the Cachar district of Assam on the western part of the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!