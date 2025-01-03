Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in ICAR RCNEH Manipur Centre.

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH) Manipur Centre is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Young Professional-I in AICRP on Mushrooms. ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, a premier research institute under the Natural Resource Management division of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, has been promoting and conducting research, extension and human resource development activities in agriculture and allied sectors for hilly and mountain ecosystem of North Eastern Hill Region. The institute has been striving hard through activities in its various divisions to maximize the needed output aimed at fulfilling its goals. A quote from Thomas Alva Edison that “Inventions are not accidents they are the rewards for unceasing efforts” is well apt to the institute where there is one percent inspiration and 99% perspiration.

Name of post : Young Professional-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.Sc. in the discipline of Agriculture/ Horticulture and allied Sciences

Desirable Qualification : Research experience in mushroom/ molecular plant pathology,

bioinformatics, and biochemical/nutrient analysis of mushrooms/plant samples; knowledge in

computer and statistical data analysis etc.

Emoluments : Rs. 30,000/- per month (fixed consolidated)

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years for general candidates and relaxable of 5 years for SC/ST and Women candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates as on the date of the interview

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 7th January 2025

The venue is in ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Manipur Centre, Lamphelpat, Imphal-795004

Reporting time is 9:30 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may bring their application in the enclosed proforma along with photo copy of the

original documents on the date of interview. Original documents of the candidates appearing for interview will be verified on the date of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here