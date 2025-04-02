Manipur Police arrest man for spreading communal fake news

Imphal: The Cyber Crime unit of Manipur Police has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly spreading fake news containing communally sensitive content that could disrupt public peace and harmony.

According to the Manipur Police Control Room, the arrest was made following specific intelligence about the circulation of false information on social media. Acting on this tip-off, a team from the Cyber Crime police conducted a raid in Imphal East district on Tuesday night.

The arrested individual has been identified as Seram Suraj Meetei (25), the administrator of a Facebook page. He was apprehended from Pong Lambi, Lane No. 3, near JNIMS Hospital, Imphal East, under Porompat Police Station. Meetei is a resident of Wangoo Terakhong Awang Leikai under Kumbi Police Station in Bishnupur District.

During the raid, police recovered a mobile phone along with a SIM card from his possession. Authorities stated that the content he shared had the potential to incite communal tensions and disturb public order.

The police have issued a strict warning against the creation, sharing, or circulation of such misleading and provocative content. They cautioned that individuals involved in spreading fake news or obstructing law enforcement duties would face serious legal consequences.

