Meghalaya Jobs MBMA Shillong Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in MBMA Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Coordinators and Assistant Manager in 2025.

Name of post : Project Coordinator-Education

Essential Qualifications: Post Graduate Degree in Education, Adolescent Health & Education, Public Policy, Development Studies, or a related field.

Experiences: Minimum of 5-7 years work experience. The work experience should be in project management, education reform, or public policy implementation. Strong preference for candidates who have worked within or alongside government system at least for 3 years in the field of education.

Name of post : Project Coordinator-Health

Essential Qualifications: Master’s degree in Public Health, Psychology, Social Work (Medical &

Psychiatry), Development Studies with a health specialization, or a related field. Doctorate preferred

Experiences: Minimum of 5 – 7 years of experience in public health program design and implementation, with at least 2 years focused in adolescent health, mental health, or SRH-related roles

Name of post : Assistant Manager – Mental Health, Reproductive Health, and Nutrition

Essential Qualifications: Master’s degree in Public Health, Psychology, Social Work, or a related field.

Experiences: Minimum of 3 years of experience in health program design and implementation, with at least 1 year focused in adolescent health, mental health, or SRH-related roles

Name of post : Assistant Manager – Out-of-School Youth and Livelihoods

Essential Qualifications: Master’s degree in Social Work, Development Studies, Public Policy, or a

related field.

Experience : Minimum of 3 years of experience in youth engagement, skilling, livelihoods, or alternative education with at least 1 year focused on out-of-school or marginalized youth

Name of post : Assistant Manager – Sports and Youth Development

Essential Qualifications: Master’s degree in Sports Management, Physical Education, Youth

Development, or related fields

Experience : Minimum of 3 years of experience in youth programs, sports promotion, or adolescent

engagement strategies

Name of post : Assistant Manager – Gender and Social Mobilisation

Essential Qualifications: Master’s degree in Gender Studies, Social Work, Development Studies, or

related disciplines.

Experiences: Minimum of 3 years of experience in gender-focused programs, community engagement, adolescent empowerment, or rights-based approaches

Name of post : Assistant Manager – Monitoring, Evaluation & Data Management

Essential Qualifications: Master’s degree in Statistics, Economics, Public Policy, Development Studies, Data Science, Social Sciences, or a related field with a strong quantitative component.

Experiences: Minimum of 3 years of experience in monitoring and evaluation (M&E), data management, or impact assessment. The work should preferably be in the development or public sector.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/Puwh1gQXjyPEwZse7

Last date for receipt of applications is 7th May, 2025 (up to 05:00PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here