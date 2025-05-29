Meghalaya Jobs MEGNOLIA Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in MEGNOLIA Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Natural and Organic Farming Society for Livelihood and Innovation in Agriculture (MEGNOLIA) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Program Manager (District) and Technical Assistant (HQ) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Program Manager (District)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate or Post Graduate Degree in Agriculture

Experience :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

1. Minimum 3 years of experience in Natural Resource Management, rural development project management, rural livelihood implementation, social entrepreneurship, value chain, agribusiness development.

2. Preference will be given to candidates residing in the specified districts

Skills :

1. Good written and verbal communication skills.

2. Proficiency in designing, implementing, and monitoring agricultural development programs, ensuring alignment with organizations’ objectives.

3. Experience working with government agencies, NGOs, or cooperatives in the agricultural sector.

4. Strong analytical skills to assess program outcomes and identify areas for improvement.

5. Familiarity with Meghalaya’s agricultural landscape, including prevalent crops, farming challenges, and local market dynamics.

Name of post : Technical Assistant (HQ)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Environmental Science, Rural Development, or related field

Experience : Minimum 1–3 years of experience in technical support roles in agriculture, preferably in organic/natural farming programs

Also Read : 7 empty stomach morning drinks for weight loss

How to apply :

For applying the above positions; candidates have to fill the ‘Application Form’ from the following link: https://forms.gle/ZLFwunsCEidRJtGP9

Last date for receipt of applications is 14th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here