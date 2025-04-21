Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, passes away at 88

Guwahati: Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away early Monday morning at the Vatican, confirmed Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, in an official video statement on April 21, 2025.

He was 88 years old.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,” Farrell said, reflecting on the Pope’s remarkable legacy.

Also Read: Tripura to hold longest budget session in recent years

The Pope had been battling serious health issues in recent years, including knee and hip pain, and an inflamed colon. He had also faced recurring respiratory problems stemming from a lung surgery he underwent at age 21, when part of his right lung was removed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In early 2025, Pope Francis was hospitalized for several weeks due to a severe bout of bronchitis, leading to difficulty breathing. He was admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome on February 14 and was discharged on March 24, 2025, after being treated for the respiratory illness.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis was elected the 266th pontiff on March 13, 2013, following the unexpected resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

His election marked a historic moment as the first pope from Latin America, and his papacy was distinguished by his progressive approach to many social and moral issues within the Catholic Church.

Also Read: How Smoking Affects Your Body

Throughout his tenure, Pope Francis worked tirelessly to reform the Church. He was outspoken on various social issues, including advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights, calling for stronger action on climate change, and urging the Church to address the refugee crisis.

He also made powerful statements on the need for the Church to seek forgiveness for the “scourge” of child sexual abuse that has rocked its reputation. His calls for justice and mercy echoed globally, and his leadership style resonated with people from all walks of life.

In recent years, Pope Francis also criticized Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, showing his continued advocacy for peace and justice in the region.

Despite his declining health, the Pope remained committed to his role as a shepherd to the faithful, even making daily calls to check on the Catholic community in Gaza during his final days.

Also Read: Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer

Before his papacy, Pope Francis served as archbishop of Buenos Aires and later as a cardinal. As archbishop, he was known for his humble approach to leadership and his focus on serving the poor. He often clashed with the Argentine government over conservative issues but remained a beloved figure in his home country.

The Vatican has not yet announced the details for funeral arrangements or the process for electing his successor, marking the end of an era in the Catholic Church’s leadership.