Applications are invited for recruitment of 1770 vacant positions or career in IOCL Assam in 2025.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 1770 vacant posts or career of Apprentices in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Trade Apprentice Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) Discipline – Chemical

No. of posts : 421

Qualification : 3 years B.Sc (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry)

Name of post : Trade Apprentice (Fitter) Discipline – Mechanical

No. of posts : 208

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : Matric with ITI in Fitter Trade of minimum 2 years duration with Pass class

Name of post : Trade Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline – Mechanical

No. of posts : 76

Qualification : 3 years B Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry)

Name of post : Technician Apprentice Discipline – Chemical

No. of posts : 356

Qualification : 3 years Diploma in Chemical Engg./Petrochemical Engg./Chemical Technology /

Refinery and Petrochemical Engg.

Name of post : Technician Apprentice Discipline – Mechanical

No. of posts : 169

Qualification : 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engg.

Name of post : Technician Apprentice Discipline – Electrical

No. of posts : 240

Qualification : 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engg. / Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Name of post : Technician Apprentice Discipline – Instrumentation

No. of posts : 108

Qualification : 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation Engg/ Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engg. / Applied Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering

Name of post : Trade Apprentice- Secretarial Assistant

No. of posts : 69

Qualification : 3 years B.A./B.Sc/B.Com

Name of post : Trade Apprentice- Accountant

No. of posts : 38

Qualification : 3 years B.Com

Name of post : Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

No. of posts : 53

Qualification : Class XII pass

Also Read : 5 quirky life quotes of Harsh Goenka

Name of post : Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders)

No. of posts : 32

Qualification : Class XII pass with Skill Certificate holder in Domestic Data Entry Operator

How to apply :

Candidates meeting the above prescribed eligibility criteria should visit the IOCL website www.iocl.com / www.iocrefrecruit.in from 03-05-2025 till 02-06-2025.

Candidates willing to apply must have a valid and active Apprentice Registration/Enrolment Number registered on NAPS/NATS portal.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here