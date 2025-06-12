Guwahati: A catastrophic Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash on Thursday has resulted in the tragic deaths of five medical students and left dozens injured after the aircraft plummeted into the hostel of the B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people – 230 passengers, 10 crew members, and 2 pilots – crashed immediately after its take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The flight, designated for London, departed at 1:38 PM IST.

According to sources, among the confirmed fatalities are four undergraduate medical students and one postgraduate resident from the college.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the medical community. The FAIMA Doctors Association expressed their grief and concern on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “We are deeply shocked about the news of AI plane crashing in Ahmedabad. News have become more gruesome after finding out that flight had crushed in BJMC, Hostel & many MBBS students have also been injured!!!! We are monitoring the situation closely & are ready for any help!”

According to an eyewitness from the institution, he and his junior doctor have been injured. 30-40 undergraduate doctors also suffered injuries, and one to two students are serious.”

Initial reports indicate nearly 40 doctors have sustained injuries, with at least one in critical condition.

Furthermore, authorities have launched a full investigation into the cause of the crash. Rescue operations are ongoing at the site, with emergency services working to provide aid to the injured and recover victims.