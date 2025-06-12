Guwahati: An Air India flight bound for London crashed during take-off at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday evening, triggering a large-scale emergency response.

The Air India flight was a Boeing 727 twin jet. Air India confirmed the incident involving Flight AI171, stating, “Flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, June 12, 2025. We are currently ascertaining the details.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The flight take-off at 1.38 pm and crashed 5 minutes after take-off with Pilot in Command Sumit Sabharwal and co-Pilot Clive Kunder.

Emergency services responded immediately after the crash. The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services Department deployed more than five fire engines to the site. “Fire crews from multiple divisions arrived quickly and began precautionary fire control operations,” a senior official reported.

The aircraft was carrying a total of 230 passengers and 12 crew members out of a 300-seat capacity.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Several people were reportedly injured, though officials have not released a confirmed casualty count.

Eyewitnesses from Meghaninagar, near the airport, reported hearing three loud explosions followed by plumes of smoke rising from the runway area.

Authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the crash or the extent of damage to the aircraft. Airport officials have launched an internal investigation, and technical experts are currently inspecting the site.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain (LTC) with over 8,200 hours of flying experience, commanded the ill-fated Air India flight AI171. First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flight hours, served as the co-pilot.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft took off from Runway 23 at Ahmedabad Airport at 1:39 PM IST (08:09 UTC). Shortly after departure, the cockpit crew issued a MAYDAY call. However, the aircraft failed to respond to further communication from ATC.

Moments after lifting off, the aircraft crashed just beyond the airport perimeter. Witnesses and officials reported heavy black smoke rising from the site of the crash.

A DGCA source confirmed the incident and described the scene as involving significant smoke and fire.

Air India announced on its official X (formerly Twitter) account that Flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, encountered an incident on June 12, 2025.

We are currently verifying the details and will provide updates via our website and official social media channels.”In the aftermath of the crash, police blocked access roads to the airport, and security has been intensified across the area.

Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on https://t.co/Fnw0ywg2Zt and on our X handle (https://t.co/Id1XFe9SfL).



-Air India… — Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel shortly after the incident.

Unconfirmed reports claim that the crash may have injured former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, though officials have not yet confirmed this.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will likely issue a formal statement soon, and Air India, along with aviation authorities, will provide further updates.

All flight operations have been temporarily suspended at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport following the crash of an Air India flight to London.

“As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice,” a spokesperson of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport said in a statement.