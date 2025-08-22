Guwahati: A youth was swept away on Thursday as flash floods in the Sessa River inundated several villages in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

Heavy rainfall in the hills of neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh has caused the river to swell, affecting multiple areas under Narayanpur Revenue Circle.

The victim, identified as Dambaru Harijan, a daily wage labourer from Phutabhog village, was swept away while attempting to cross a bamboo bridge over the river near his home.

The overflowing Sessa River has submerged croplands with newly transplanted paddy seedlings and affected villages including Sessa-Mising, Phutabhog, Rangajan, and Naoghuli.

This is not the first time flash floods have caused havoc in the area this year. Earlier, on August 13, floods in the Sessa River destroyed a road built under the Assam-Mala scheme, connecting Simaluguri in Dhalpur with Hawajan in Biswanath district.

Authorities are monitoring the situation as the river continues to flow at a dangerous level.