Guwahati: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Udhyamsheelta Vikas Yojna’ (Chief Minister Entrepreneurship Development Scheme) aimed at promoting self-employment among the state’s youth.

Under the initiative, 132 beneficiaries received cheques covering 50% of their project costs, up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh, as grants to support their entrepreneurial ventures. The scheme seeks to encourage young people to explore self-employment and reduce reliance on government jobs.

“We propose to provide 50% of the project cost as grants to young entrepreneurs,” Tamang said, emphasizing his government’s commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship in the state.

He highlighted other initiatives designed to empower youth, including the SEED Cell, Sikkim INSPIRES, and the Skilled Youth Startup Scheme, noting that these programs aim to foster creativity, innovation, and self-reliance.

The Chief Minister urged young Sikkimese to embrace self-employment with confidence, pursue innovative ideas, and continue building a legacy of resilience and bold entrepreneurship.

