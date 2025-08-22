Imphal: The Governor-in-Council of Manipur has approved an increase in the monthly ration allowance for personnel of the Manipur Police Department, including the Manipur Rifles, India Reserve Battalion, Civil Police, Manipur Police Telecommunication Organisation, Central Motor Transport Workshop, and Village Defence Force.

Effective September 1, 2025, the allowance will be raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per head per month, costing the state approximately Rs 2.1 crore monthly. The Manipur Police force comprises around 42,000 personnel.

According to a press release from the Director General of Police, this enhancement is a significant welfare measure aimed at boosting the morale and motivation of police personnel, who have demonstrated dedication and sacrifice in maintaining law and order across the state over the past two years and three months.

The Manipur Police Department expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the State Government for recognising the services and sacrifices of its personnel through this initiative.