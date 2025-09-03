Guwahati: Members and supporters of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) gathered in large numbers at the party’s main office in Guwahati on Wednesday evening to protest reports that the central government intends to extend the cut-off date for granting citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Ministry of Home Affairs has reportedly extended the entry cut-off date for eligibility under the CAA to December 31, 2024, from the original deadline of December 2014.

The Act, passed in December 2019, aims to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who have faced religious persecution.

In a symbolic demonstration, party leaders, workers, and supporters tore up multiple copies of the official notification of the amendment and set them ablaze.

Addressing the crowd, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, a former general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), criticised the proposed extension, calling it “a blatant affront to Assam’s demographic concerns and longstanding safeguards.” Gogoi warned that the move could dilute the state’s special protections and mobilised protesters to maintain pressure on both the state and central governments.

The protest highlights ongoing sensitivities in Assam regarding the CAA and any changes that could impact mechanisms protecting indigenous rights and the region’s demographic balance.

AJP leaders stated that they would escalate demonstrations if the proposed amendments are officially notified, urging citizens to join peaceful protests and engage with elected representatives to voice opposition.