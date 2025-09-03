Dimapur: The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Nagaland, at a meeting in Kohima, unanimously resolved to endorse the Ungma Statement of August 23, which upholds the unity, courage, and enduring pursuit of a shared future for the Naga people, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of chief minister Neiphiu Rio on September 1, was attended by deputy chief ministers TR Zeliang and Y Patton, other ministers, members of parliament, advisers, and MLAs.

Representatives of l6 Naga Political Groups (NPGs), 14 tribal hohos (bodies) from all Naga areas and the Forum for Naga Reconciliation met at Ungma village in Mokokchung district on August 23 and resolved to converge at a common ground to articulate and pursue a shared political vision based on the Naga people’s historical and political rights.

The PAC further expressed its support for the call that all NPGs, with the clear and collective support of the tribe Hohos, to converge at a common ground to pursue a shared political vision.

The committee resolved that the peace talks be resumed at the political level in order to expedite the negotiation process.

It also reiterated the resolutions adopted during the Consultative meeting held on September 12, 2024, in Kohima, with the participation of all stakeholders, including tribal hohos, representatives of civil society, mass-based organisations, church bodies, NGOs, gazetted officers’ unions, student bodies, and political parties.

The committee appreciated the negotiating parties – the Government of India and the NPGs – of the ongoing Indo-Naga political dialogue for continuing to uphold the principles of the ceasefire agreements and ensuring that there is no breakdown of the talks despite facing several challenges and hurdles in the past two decades.

It appealed to all sections of Naga society to make further efforts towards strengthening unity and oneness in order to bring all stakeholders of the peace process under a spirit of understanding.

The committee also resolved to appeal to all NPGs and national workers to refrain from any further factionalism, the formation of breakaway groups, or the creation of new organisations.

Further, it appealed to the Government of India to elevate the ongoing dialogue and peace process to the highest political level by appointing an interlocutor of political or ministerial level, who has the confidence and mandate of the government.