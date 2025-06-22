Guwahati: Cardiac arrests and brain strokes are killing more people than ever in Assam, with deaths rising sharply in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data unearthed through an RTI filed by Dhekiajuli-based activist Dilip Nath.

The RTI response reveals that from 2018 to May 2024, 3,195 people died from cardiac-related conditions and high blood pressure at just three government hospitals — Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, Tezpur Medical College Hospital (TMCH), and Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). This troubling trend shows a marked rise in deaths since 2022, prompting public health concerns and speculation about underlying causes.

At AMCH, cardiac arrest deaths increased from 253 in 2018 to 327 in 2023, with 126 already recorded by May 2024. Similarly, TMCH reported a rise in high blood pressure fatalities from 180 in 2018 to 297 in 2022, with 98 deaths already in 2024. GMCH recorded 2,333 total deaths from cardiac and stroke-related conditions between 2018 and September 2023 — including 464 in 2022 and 445 in just nine months of 2023.

The data show a clear pattern: a higher number of deaths post-COVID compared to the pandemic years (2019–2021). In 2020, AMCH recorded 175 cardiac deaths. That number jumped to 320 in 2022 and 327 in 2023.

The sharp uptick in sudden cardiac events and strokes has sparked speculation about potential links to post-COVID complications or vaccinations. Activist Nath noted the rise in cases of people collapsing unexpectedly but was cautious about concluding, saying: “There are many questions about sudden deaths after vaccination, but this may not be the reason. Proper research is essential.”

Adding to the confusion, an RTI filed by a Pune-based applicant revealed that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) had acknowledged possible side effects of COVID-19 vaccines in January 2023. However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare quickly dismissed the disclosures, calling them “ill-informed” and “erroneous,” reaffirming that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and only cause mild, common symptoms.

Despite government claims of health sector reforms, the data contradict optimistic narratives. While improved awareness and vaccination were expected to reduce such deaths, the opposite seems to be happening. Medical colleges are consistently seeing a year-on-year rise, raising systemic red flags.

“Doctors will one day reveal the true causes behind these deaths. For now, we need more research, more transparency, and urgent public health attention.”

Assam is witnessing a troubling rise in deaths from cardiac issues and strokes. Whether it’s due to the lingering effects of the pandemic, lifestyle factors, gaps in healthcare delivery, or vaccine-related complications remains unclear. What’s certain is that we can no longer ignore this health crisis.