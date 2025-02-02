Imphal: Manipur speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh has said that the National People’s Party (NPP) legislators will be allowed to sit in the opposition bench in the upcoming 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly scheduled to be held on February 10.

Talking to newsmen at Mayang Imphal on Sunday, the speaker said that the new initiative is being followed to fulfill the demands of the NPP National President (Conrad K. Sangma) and his party (NPP), withdrawing support to the BJP government in Manipur.

The NPP, led by Meghalaya chief minister Sangma, had on 17 November 2024 withdrawn support to the BJP-led government in Manipur, claiming that CM Biren Singh-led Manipur government “completely failed to restore normalcy” in the violence-ravaged state.

The NPP had six MLAs at present though the party secured 7 seats in the last assembly elections in the state. One of its legislators died of a prolonged illness recently.

However, the withdrawal by the NPP did not have any impact on Chief Minister Biren Singh-led Manipur government as the BJP has 37 MLAs’ support in the 60-member Assembly.

Besides, the BJP government is also supported by five MLAs of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and three Independents.

Interestingly, after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, ten Kuki-Zo tribal legislators have been boycotting the Assembly sessions and demanding a separate administration or Union Territory for the tribal in the state.