Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday sealed and buried the Time Capsule 2025–2075 at the Rustomji Deer Park within the Tashiling Secretariat premises.

The 32-kg rose-gold cylinder, crafted from surgical-grade stainless steel, has been symbolically designed as a “Message for the Future.”

The capsule contains a curated collection of Sikkim’s cultural heritage, customs, and developmental achievements, aimed at providing future generations with a glimpse of the state’s journey. It is set to remain sealed until May 16, 2075, coinciding with the centenary celebrations of Sikkim’s statehood.

Addressing the gathering, CM Tamang described the event as a landmark moment in Sikkim’s history.

“When opened in 2075, this capsule will narrate the story of Sikkim’s tenacity, development, and solidarity, inspiring generations to come,” he said.

The sealing ceremony was attended by prominent officials, including Sikkim Assembly Speaker Mingma N Sherpa and members of the state cabinet.