Guwahati: A team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department seized 1.15 kg of gold worth RS 1.02 crore and 2286.9 kg of marijuana worth Rs 10.29 crore in West Tripura district.

The gold seizure occurred in the Badarghat area, where 14 gold bars and unfinished ornaments were recovered, along with the apprehension of two individuals.

In a separate operation, the Assam Rifles and Customs Department seized a massive quantity of marijuana from the Vijayanagar area, striking a significant blow to smuggling networks in the region.

Two individuals were also apprehended in connection with this seizure.

Both operations were carried out based on specific intelligence, sources said.

The seized contraband and apprehended individuals have been handed over to authorities for further legal action.