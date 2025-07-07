Assam Career AHIDMS Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in AHIDMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Quality Officer (SQO) in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Quality Officer (SQO)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential qualification: Masters of Hospital Administration or Masters of Health Management or MBA in Hospital Management or MBA in Health Management or Master of Public Health, from any Govt. recognized university/institution. The candidate should have experience of at least 10 years in public health and with specific experience of improving quality health services and patient experience at hospitals.

Candidates with an undergraduate degree of MBBS/BDS and the above essential qualifications will be added advantage.

Other desirable qualification: The candidate must also have good communication skills both written and verbal in local language, English and computer literacy. Knowledge of government regulation and also policies is desirable.

Skills and Competencies: Computer proficiency, especially in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint.

Salary :

Consolidated Pay in the range of Rs. 2,00,000/- (Rupees Two lakh) to Rs.2,50,000/- (Rupees Two lakh Fifty Thousand) per month (which includes 10% incentive based on performance). However, in case the selected candidate’s current remuneration with 30% enhancement comes below Rs. 2,00,000/- per month, the lower remuneration will be offered. Moreover, in case, the selected candidate’s current remuneration with 30% enhancement exceeds Rs. 2,50,000/-per month, the highest pay range i.e. Rs. 2,50,000/- per month will be offered.

Age limit: Upto 50 years as on 1st April 2025.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 22nd July 2025 from 11 AM onwards at the Office of the Project Director, AHIDMS, 4th floor, Nayantara Supermarket, Sixmile, Guwahati-781022, Assam

How to apply :

The candidates shall have to bring laptop, original certificates/testimonials along with a set of

self-attested copies of the same also, for the interview/test along with the filled in application form

for the position provided in the website, https://ahidms.assam.gov.in The Originals of

certificates/ documents will be returned after corroboration with the self-attested copies of the

same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here