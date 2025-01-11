Imphal: Manipur police arrested a 44-year-old woman for allegedly defaming BJP and spreading rumours on social media.

The arrest came after the general public was appealed to not believe in rumours and to be cautious of false videos.

Any circulation of unfounded videos or similar content should be verified through the rumour-free number of the Central Control Room, police said earlier.

Further, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also urged the people not to believe in any unfounded and unverified information which are politically inclined to create further unrest in the State.

The arrested woman, Sapana Devi, is a resident of Naoremthong Shamushang Lairembi Leirak in Imphal West district.

She was arrested after BJP, Manipur spokesperson Mayanglambam Suresh Kumar lodged a complaint with the police on January 7.

The complainant further alleged that a video was uploaded by Sapana Devi on Facebook in which she defamed Suresh Kumar and the BJP mockingly.

The accused said that she was furious at seeing the BJP spokesperson being disrespectful to women on social media and so she uploaded the video in response.

However, she was later granted bail by the court and further proceedings have been initiated.