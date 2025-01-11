Manipur: HPC-D cadre arrested in Jiribam

Imphal: A suspected cadre of the Hmar People’s Convention-Democratic (HPC-D) was arrested in Jiribam, Manipur on Friday.

The HPC-D is an underground outfit demanding an autonomous district council for the Hmar people living in the northeastern parts of Manipur.

The accused was identified as Lalchuoilo Hmar (48), a resident of the Lungthuilien village, Pherzawl District of Manipur bordering Assam and Mizoram.

He was arrested at a hideout located at Barak River bank near Tuisolen village in Jiribam district.

The arrest was made in an operation jointly conducted by the Manipur police and 38 Assam Rifles.

They also recovered 20 explosive Sticks, 11 detonators, one metre of safety fuse and 44 soap caps containing brown colour powder suspected to be contraband drugs (Brown Sugar), weighing 457 grams worth around Rs 20 lakhs in the local markets.

The police added that a case against the arrested individual has been registered and he was handed over to the Jiribam Police Station for further legal procedures.

The HPC signed a peace accord with the Mizoram government in 1994, which resulted in the birth of a development council for the Hmar people.

However, the insurgent movement was continued by the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) or HPC (D), an offshoot of the HPC, till it signed an accord with the state government in 2018.