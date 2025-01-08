Manipur: PREPAK-P cadre held for extortion in Bishnupur

Imphal: The anti-extortion unit of the Manipur Police arrested a suspected cadre of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive, (PREPAK-P) from Bishnupur on Tuesday.

The police said on Wednesday that some incriminating documents and digital items, including a mobile handset with a SIM card, were recovered from his unauthorized possession.

The cadre involved in the extortion drives in the southern parts of Bishnupur and Sugnu was arrested in the operation conducted at a hideout in Sugnusiphai at around 6 pm on Tuesday.

The apprehended cadre was later identified as Taorem Premkumar Meitei alias Nanao (26), a resident of Sunusiphai Mayai Leikai.

The search operation was conducted after several voluntary organizations including Sugnu Meira Paibies urging the security forces to carry out operations in and around vulnerable locations in the southern Manipur to curb the large scale extortion drives from the undergrounds to the business community and general masses during the past few weeks.

The arrested individual and seized items were handed over to the concerned police station for legal formalities.