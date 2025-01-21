Tripura: Ancient Lord Brahma sculpture unearthed in Unakoti

Agartala: Villagers in Unakoti, Tripura unearthed an ancient sculpture of Lord Brahma during development work.

The remarkable discovery was made in the Bhuiyapara area of Kailashahar Sub-division under Tripura’s Unakoti District.

Kailashahar Sub-divisional Magistrate Pradip Sarkar said, “The idol was uncovered on Tuesday while workers were carrying out ground development activities.”

“News of the discovery spread rapidly on social media, attracting a large crowd eager to catch a glimpse of the artefact,” he said.

Upon receiving information about the discovery, officials including ASI Assistant Conservator Abhishek Kumar, Gournagar BDO Pranoy Das, and Secretary of Deorcherra ADC Village Umesh Nama promptly arrived at the site. Following departmental guidelines, the sculpture was transferred to the Unakoti District Magistrate’s office, where locals have been flocking to view the relic.

Abhishek Kumar has since reached out to senior officials at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for guidance on the artefact’s preservation and analysis.

In a formal letter to Kumar, BDO Pranoy Das stated, “The ancient sculpture of Lord Brahma was discovered during Pala siding work in Deorcherra ADC Village on January 21 around 12:05 PM. Recognizing its cultural and historical importance, the sculpture was carefully retrieved and safeguarded.”

The letter added, “In accordance with established protocols, it has been handed over to the appropriate authorities for preservation and documentation. I request your esteemed office to involve relevant departments for further investigation and conservation efforts.”